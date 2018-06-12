EACC detectives raid homes of Nandi County officials

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 20:53 GMT +3

Governor Stephen Sang

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yesterday raided the homes of current and former Nandi County officers over corruption claims.

The EACC detectives descended on the homes in connection with alleged theft of millions of shillings dating back to 2015.

Governor Stephen Sang later issued a statement, in which he confirmed the raids and said his office was ready to cooperate with the EACC team. “This morning, officers from EACC visited homes and offices of some of our current staff, former staff and some contractors in relation to ongoing investigations of alleged misuse of funds touching on various departments," he said.

A number of contractor’s offices and homes were also visited in the investigation. “Governor sang urges EACC to fast track the process of lifestyle audit as requested in his inaugural speech and make the findings public… the county government also urges the Auditor General’s office... to fast track and conclude the process and make their findings public,” he said.

The county has been on the spotlight over claims that former officials colluded with contractors to inflate bills.