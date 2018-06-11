Three Chinese citizens arrested over illegal gaming business

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 15:23, Updated June 11th 2018 at 15:36 GMT +3

Three Chinese citizens arrested for operating gaming machines popularly known as “loto” machines in the building located in Site residential area, Kericho. [Nikko Tanui/ Standard ]

Security agencies in Kericho pounced and arrested three Chinese nationals who have been operating illegal gaming business.

County Commissioner Muktar Abdi said the trio were arrested in a rented apartment after an hour standoff with the police.

ALSO READ: Police net Sh1.5m bhang in dramatic car chase

The police recovered nine gaming machines and other materials enough to assemble dozens of others.

The aliens have been assembling the gaming machines popularly known as “loto” machines in the building located in Site residential area.

“The Chinese nationals have been conducting their business under secrecy. They even refused to obey police orders to open up the door of rented building causing a standoff that lasted for about an hour before they were eventually arrested,” said Muktar.

The County Commissioner said the foreigners would be arraigned in court for violating chapter 131 of laws of Kenya regarding lotteries and gaming business.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“The Chinese citizens don’t have license from the Betting Control and Licensing Board to assemble let alone to operate gaming business,” said Muktar.

He added that they had also confiscated the foreigners’ passports and handed to the department of intelligence to investigate whether they are genuine and also find out if they are legally in the country.

Muktar, vowed that they will not relent the crackdown on illegal gaming business which led to gambling addiction

“We are not going to allow illegal gambling business to thrive in Kericho. Whoever wishes to venture in the business must obtain a license from the Betting and Licensing Board,” Muktar added.

ALSO READ: Report puts Kericho manufacturing companies on the spot

He cautioned land lords against accommodating foreigners before ascertaining their business in the county.

“Any landlord who would be found to be hosting criminals would be arrested,” he said.

South Rift Gaming Association chairman Justus Yegon blamed the foreigners for proliferation of illegal gaming business.

“We are ready to provide the government with more information on foreigners who are in the county on tourism passport but are now engaged in illegal business,” Yegon said.