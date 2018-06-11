Two police officers charged with murder of a woman at the City Park

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 14:46, Updated June 11th 2018 at 14:49 GMT +3

Janet Wangui who was shot dead at City Park, Parklands in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Two police officers accused of killing of a woman at the City Park in Parklands area, Nairobi have been charged with murder at Milimani High Court.

William Kipkorir ChirChir and Godfrey Kipng’etich Kirui appeared before Judge James Wakiaga on Monday and denied one count of murder.

The Court heard that they committed the offense on May 20, 2018 at City Park at about 10.30 hours. They are said to have murdered Janet Wangui Waiyaki in cold blood.

The prosecution through Catherine Mwaniki told the court that after Mental Assessment was conducted gainst the accused, they were found fit to face trail.

She requested the court to allow the police to detain them at Industrial Area police station for a period of seven days so that she could get a victim impact statements and also to file an affidavit to of opposing bail.

“We oppose bail because we are still waiting for a victim impact report and we have not yet been supplied with the defense affidavit of opposing bail,” said Mwaniki.

The defense through lawyer Ham Langat requested to be released on bail because it is a constitutional right for the accused.

Langat said he has filed authorities before court indicating that he has a compelling reason to warrant the accused to be granted bail.

“The prosecution have not filed any documents in court to show why the accused should be denied bail,” said Langat.

He added that there is no affidavit, evidence or statements to show why the prosecution should be denied bail.

He also requested the court to remand the accused at Gigiri Police Station claiming that the prosecution will not suffer any prejudice when the two are remanded in that area.

“Gigiri is the station where the accused have been reporting and it will only be fair enough if they are remanded in that area,” said Langat.

Langat requested the prosecution to supply him with copies of witness statements.

Judge Wakiaga remanded the accused for 8 days and directed the prosecution to avail pre-bail report by June 19, 2018 when the application on bail will be heard.

He also directed that pre-bail report to be availed in court.