County fails to spend Sh1.75 billion Development funds

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 08:35, Updated June 11th 2018 at 08:51 GMT +3

County projects to raise Sh371 million from local revenue sources [Photo: Courtesy]

The county government failed to spend Sh1.75 billion on development projects budgeted in 2017-2018 financial year and will now roll over the funds to next financial year.

In the budget estimates presented to the county assembly, Finance Executive David Sergon revealed that this was occasioned by slow uptake of funds and the roll-over will see the county’s development budget rise to Sh3.8 billion.

ALSO READ: School where head teacher determines age and name of pupils

A budget implementation report recently revealed the county development spending had reduced from Sh800 million to Sh329 million in the first nine months of the 2017-18 financial year.

Among the priorities for development - in the 2018-19 financial year estimates - are roads which have been allocated Sh845 million, health infrastructure Sh772 million and agriculture Sh470 million.

Out of the Sh845 million allocated for improvement of roads, Sh350 million is roll-over from 2017-18 financial year.

Some of the projects earmarked for implementation includes Sh27 million for tarmacking of roads in Chemalingot, Kabarnet and Marigat towns.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The county will spend Sh1.6 billion on salaries and allowances for its 1,259 health staff, up from Sh1.5 billion budgeted in the current financial year.

Some controversial projects include Sh14 million set aside for the purchase of land and construction of governor’s residence and another Sh10 million for deputy governor’s residence.

The office of governor has plans to spend Sh800,000 on redesign of website which the department says would include new features and online security.

Other budgeted items under governor’s office for the next financial year include Sh700,000 for local presidential visits and Sh4 million for hospitality supplies during national and county functions.

The county projects to raise Sh371 million from local revenue sources, a decrease from ambitious Sh400 Million target in the 2017-18 financial year.

Equitable share

The county is set to receive Sh5 billion as equitable share from national government.

Other funds will be Road Maintenance Levy Fund (Sh133 million), Danida (Health Facilities) Sh16 million, rehabilitation of youth polytechnics (Sh35 million).

The spending on the leasing of medical equipment is set to rise from Sh95 million which was budgeted for in the current financial year to Sh200 million.

The recurrent expenditure is expected to be Sh4.2 billion, comprising Sh3.1 billion for employee compensation and Sh1.1 billion for operations.