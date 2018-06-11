Candidates divided as Jubilee Party hold nominations in Baringo South

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 21:07 GMT +3

Charles Kamuren celebrating with his supporters in Marigat town after he was declared winner of the Baringo south Jubilee party primaries on June 10,2018. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Charles Kamuren has been declared winner of the Baringo South Jubilee party primaries.

But Mark Kebenei, one of the three candidates he reportedly beat, dismissed the exercise as a sham.

“There was nothing close to an election... the results were cooked at the DCs office after the tallying station was transferred there,” he said.

His agent Moses Lemeluk told journalists there was no election and they were waiting for Deputy President William Ruto to give directions.

He said there were plans to cancel results in 41 tallying stations which never voted but had papers marked.

Mr Lemeluk claimed there were massive irregularities.

“People fought and some were taken to hospital, as of yesterday (Saturday) my candidate was leading by over 4,000 votes,” he said.

Mr Kamuren reportedly beat Kebenei, Eunice Lepario and Joseph Tarus. The declaration of Kamuren as the winner was done in a board room after a three-hour meeting at the Deputy County Commissioner’s office in Marigat.

None of the officials who presided over the elections announced the results.

The public and the Press were not allowed into the room which was manned by a policeman.

Mr Kamuren, a former Baringo Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary, announced the results upon reaching Marigat town, leading to uproar on social media.

Mr Kamuren said he had garnered 13,882 votes as his close rival - Mr Kebenei got 8,919 votes. Ms Lapario got 999 votes while Tarus managed 431, according to Kamuren.

Kamuren said the election was free and fair. “This is...win of the people of Baringo South, the people have decided and have nominated me to vie on a Jubilee ticket,” he said.

The Baringo South Parliamentary seat was left vacant following the demise of Grace Kipchoim a month ago. The by-election will be held on August 17.