Kenya Veterinary Board set to open five regional offices

More than 15,000 primary school children have benefited from 64,000 text books in a literacy campaign steered by Rongo University.
The university donated books to local primary schools in a bid to build literacy levels and a reading culture among young learners.
The books were given to 32 primary schools in the campaign that is sponsored by Project Humanity and African Library Projects in collaboration with the university.
Vice Chancellor Samuel Gudu who flagged off the consignment of books on Saturday, said his institution was preparing young learners for better academic performance.