Kisumu vets board to open five regional offices Next Story
State to tax villas in Mombasa Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Boost on literacy campaigns as Rongo University gives local primary schools 64,000 books

By Stanley Ongwae | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3
Rongo University VC Prof Samuel Gudu in his office. The college has played immense role in transforming a once sleepy village of Kiteere where it is set. Photo: Stanley Ongwae,Standard.

More than 15,000 primary school children have benefited from 64,000 text books in a literacy campaign steered by Rongo University.

The university donated books to local primary schools in a bid to build literacy levels and a reading culture among young learners.

ALSO READ: Decor: For the love of reading

 The books were given to 32 primary schools in the campaign that is sponsored by Project Humanity and African Library Projects in collaboration with the university.

Vice Chancellor Samuel Gudu who flagged off the consignment of books on Saturday, said his institution was preparing young learners for better academic performance.

RELATED TOPICS:
Rongo University
donation
books

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Five best books that will grow your wealth

Five best books that will grow your wealth

Bookshops afraid to stock explosive book on corruption

Bookshops afraid to stock explosive book on corruption

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited