Freed inmates flock back to Taita Taveta prisons after presidential amnesty

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:34 GMT +3

Wundanyi Prison Dispensary

Several inmates freed during the recent Presidential Amnesty are back in prison after committing various crimes.

Some 58 inmates from Voi, a similar number in Wundanyi and 15 from prisons in Taveta were released by High Court judge Dorah Chepkwony, who reviewed their sentences a fortnight ago.

A total of 130 inmates were released under the amnesty programme aimed at decongesting penal institutions across the county.

Prisons officers interviewed yesterday confirmed that a number of them had been rearrested and thrown back into prison after they were found on the wrong side of the law again.

Officer in Charge of Wundanyi Prison Khamisi Bakari said 10 former prisoners were back

Mr Bakari was quick to add that prisons officials were not involved in recommending who should be released in the just-concluded countrywide amnesty programme.

Bakari, who is also Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, disclosed that out of 15 prisoners released from Taveta Remand Prison, eight were back.

In Voi, out of 58 inmates freed, two were re-arrested and sent back to jail, said Bakari.

Speaking at his Wundanyi office yesterday, Bakari blamed the Probation Department for not involving the Prisons Department in identifying those who deserved the amnesty.

“The Prisons Department should have been involved in identifying inmates to be freedbecause we know them better than anybody. They did not involve us in the vetting before they were released.”

But a senior probation officer, who declined to be named, said they did not have enough time. He insisted they did a good job.

“The time we were given was too short compared to the work of compiling a report and taking it back to court for evaluation. The report was comprehensive,” he said.

Voi Sub-County Probation Officer John Riungu said they had targeted 225 inmates from the region, which has four prisons - Manyani Maximum Security Prison, Wundanyi GK, Voi and Taveta remand prisons.

Mr Riungu said by the time they gave their recommendations, more prisoners had completed their jail terms.

Records show local prisons have a total of about 2,000 inmates.

“We forwarded the list of the affected inmates to the Judiciary in March this year for review. By the time the judge was determining the inmate’s sentences, 94 had already completed their sentences,” Riungu said.

He said those sentenced for defilement were not considered for pardon.

"At least 70 per cent of those released committed crimes relating to wildlife while others were petty offenders who had committed crimes relating to alcohol and traffic," he said.

Prisons officers interviewed said they could not handle the swelling inmate numbers.