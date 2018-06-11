Former Transition Authority boss to mediate in row on rite Next Story
Mt Kenya leaders support fight against corruption

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3
Ndiritu Muriithi

Politicians from Mt Kenya region have thrown their weight behind the fight against corruption.

The leaders who spoke in Nanyuki yesterday said they would not condone theft of public resources.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said his administration was investigating 10 officers over corruption claims.

"We will ensue culprits are brought to book," he said. His deputy John Mwaniki said leaders must account for taxpayers' money.

MPs Amin Deddy (Laikipia East), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) said corrupt individuals must be prosecuted.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said Jubilee was determined to end the vice.

 

