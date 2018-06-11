Munya calls for closer cooperation across borders

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3

East Africa Community and Northern Corridor Development CS Peter Munya

Border counties should establish formal trade relations with their neighbours, a Cabinet secretary has said.

East Africa Community and Northern Corridor Development CS Peter Munya urged such counties to avoid imposing unnecessary taxes that could hinder cross-border trade.

ALSO READ: Border officers fingered over contraband goods

To promote such trade, Mr Munya (pictured) urged the leaders of the affected counties to embrace regular integration and exchange programmes.

“In order to create more business opportunities for our people living near international borders, we need to build sustainable business ties with our neighbours.

The counties should not put barriers that will hinder trade,” he said. Munya was speaking during a two-day workshop in Kitale over the weekend.

The event was organised to educate county executives and MCAs from border counties on EAC regional integration.

Participants were drawn from Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Bungoma counties. Munya said the Government was committed to opening up cross-border business opportunities for Kenyans.