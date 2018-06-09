Governor Nyong’o sends five senior officers home over corruption, misconduct

| Published Sat, June 9th 2018 at 12:18, Updated June 9th 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3

Kisumu County governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has sent home five senior county officers over allegations of graft and misconduct.

Those affected are Public Service Board chairman Naashon Oguya, his deputy Betty Asuna, Acting Chief Officers Atieno Otieno (ICT), Margret Ouma (Economic Planning) and head of Human Resources Beatrice Omondi.

In letters signed by County Secretary Olang’o Onudi, Oguya and Asuna have been interdicted while the others have been sent on a 90-day compulsory leave pending investigations.

The two were interdicted over claims of fraud and abuse of office.

The hearing of a case against them is set for July 25.

A letter signed by Dr Onudi on June 4 indicated that the two had been relieved of their duties starting May 30 when they appeared in court to answer to charges.

“It has been reported to this office that you were arrested and charged in a court of law with the offense of Conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, Abuse of office contrary to Section 101 (2) of the Penal Code, and false claims by persons employed in the public service contrary to Section 100 of the Penal Code,” read the letter.

It went on: “In view of the foregoing, you are hereby interdicted from exercising the duties of your office with effect from May 30, the date you were charged, pending finalisation of your case.”

County Director of Communication Alloyce Ager confirmed the two had been served with letters of interdiction.

“The action against the two officers is clear in law and it is a requirement that once a public officer is facing criminal charges, he or she has to give way until the matter is put to rest,” said Ager.

Efforts to reach the two officers to confirm whether they had received the letters were futile as their phones were switched off. On the other hand, the two chief officers and the HR boss were sent on compulsory leave pending investigations into claims of misconduct.

In their suspension letter signed by Dr Onudi on July 4, the three were ordered to give reports on the status of their offices before handing over.

Ouma confirmed she had picked her letter, and was working on the report before handing over.

“I can confirm that I have the letter, and I will be proceeding on leave as directed. I am ready to comply with the investigators to clear my name even though the letter is not specific on my faults,” she said.