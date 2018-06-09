Parents of striking students to pay Sh2.5m as school reopens

| Published Sat, June 9th 2018 at 11:52, Updated June 9th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

Lamu Boys High School. The school was hit by a wave of arson attacks and parents will bear the cost of rebuilding the facilities. [File, Standard]

Lamu Boys High school that was closed last month following series of fires has been reopened following consultations between the ministry of education, ministry of interior and the school management.

Fifteen boys the police claim lit the fire in an act of arson were arrested and have been held without charge since May.

ALSO READ: School heads ordered to move into institutions

According to the schools chairman Masjid Basheikh who is also Mkomani location senior the decision to reopen requires students to report in phases and parents to pay Sh2.5 million for renovation of the dormitory facilities destroyed by fire.

Form four students reported on Wednesday while form ones will report tomorrow and form two and three on Monday. All pupils will report with their parents.

The Public Works ministry estimates Sh2.5 million is required to renovate Zambarani, Mamba hostels and the prefects’ cubicle.

The estimates show that Sh2.2 million is needed to rebuild and repaint Mamba hostel, Sh200,000 for Zambarani and Sh55,000 for the cubicle.

Basheikh said pending the renovation and rebuilding works some classrooms will be converted into hostels.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The school has been closed twice in three years. The first closure happened three years ago during year’s Ramadhan and authorities sent away pupils after alleging they had discovered a plot to torch the school.

In May this year several hostels and other facilities were set on fire forcing a second shut down.

The chairman also said the issue of the students still locked at the police station was beyond him and he could not comment as the police are still investigating the matter.

"We are waiting for the police to give us a report on who, or what caused the fire, I cannot comment- the students are in police custody said the chairman," he said yesterday.

ALSO READ: 15 students held in dormitory fire probe

The fire that burnt the prefects cubicles consumed the mattresses among other property.

Three students were injured as they tried to save their property, five were rushed to hospital after they collapsed fromsuffocation.

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama's donated Sh250,000 to buy new mattresses, uniform and shoes lost in the fire.