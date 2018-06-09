Judiciary’s strategic plan required Sh23.734 billion but Treasury slashed Sh1.95 billion

| Published Sat, June 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 8th 2018 at 20:57 GMT +3

From left: Hon.Justice Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga,Jackton Ojwang and Justice Isaac Lenaola on 20 September 2017.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Medical insurance cover for judicial staff including judges has been suspended over insufficient funds.

All judicial staff, including Chief Justice David Maraga will now have to dig deeper into their pockets to access medical services or rely on the limited National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

ALSO READ: Lawyers protest at lack of judges

A memo released yesterday pointed to a broke Judiciary, brought down on its knees by a mean National Treasury. The suspension of the medical cover has been widely condemned.

“This is to inform all judges, judicial officers and staff that the Judiciary medical services have been suspended effective June 7, due to insufficient funds, as we have not received money from National Treasury,” the memo sent by the Judiciary’s human resource director L Onyango read in part.

A number of judges and employees who talked to Saturday Standard termed the move a shame to the Jubilee administration for ‘continually starving the Judiciary’ as a pay back.

“You can see what the Executive is doing; they are by and large fighting back. We had our budget slashed, as Parliament and Executive remain with the same share of money. This is absurd,” a senior judge who sought anonymity said.

He added, “Have you ever heard that MPs will not go to hospital because there is no money or President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto being told not to fall sick or not to travel because the country lacks funds? We also generate money for the Government.” In the memo, the HR appealed for calm saying services would be reinstated pretty soon.

HR MEMO

But she did not say how soon, a pointer that they should brace themselves for ‘foot and the tarmac’ scenario in the event the cloud will not clear out.

“Robust engagements are underway with both National Treasury and services provider with a view of reinstating services as soon as possible. In the meantime, those seeking medical services are advised to pay and keep receipts for reimbursement. Kindly take the advantage of the services provided under the NHIF cover,” advised Ms Onyango.

ALSO READ: Governor Lenku: One goat a year for health cover

The HR in the memo which is also copied to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi said that there are negotiations with the Treasury and the insurer with an aim of restoring the cover.

Over the years, Judiciary has been complaining of being starved of funds, an issue viewed as curtailing its independence. A Bill before Parliament seeking to ensure the Judiciary is financially autonomous has not been debated to date.

A four-year strategic plan released by the Judiciary indicated that between -2008 and 2012 - its bid to enhance independence was frustrated by the cold play between it, Parliament and the Executive. And it played around finances.

STRATEGIC PLANS

The 75-paged document covering strategic plans for years between 2014 and 2018 cited financial independence was not achieved.

The Judiciary used to get a budgetary allocation of Sh3 billion each financial year. The monies were increased five-fold to a tune of Sh15 billion, and later Sh19 billion

The plan required Sh23.734 billion to be realized. Last year, the Treasury slashed Sh1.95 billion in bid to finance elections.

ALSO READ: Judges seek help to clear poll petitions

On the other hand, the Judicial Service Commission’s budget was cut by 62.6 per cent, from Sh490.2 million to Sh183.5 million.

Parliament has gone for another Sh2.5 billion cut on Judiciary’s allocation of Sh17 billion.