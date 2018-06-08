Victims of the ill-fated plane await burial after identification

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 16:08, Updated June 8th 2018 at 16:15 GMT +3

Familiies after identifying bodies of the victims of FlySAX plane crash at the Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi on 08/06/2018. (photo/Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

Bodies of the victims of ill-fated FlySAX plane that crashed at Aberdares forest were positively identified Friday morning.

Tears flowed freely at Lee Funeral Home as bereaved families identified mangled bodies of their loved ones who perished in the Cessna C208 FlySAX on Tuesday.

An official from FlySAX, Mohammed Ahmed said all the ten bodies had been identified, trashing away what had been feared to be a possible DNA test.

Ahmed said postmortem would be conducted before the bodies leave Lee Funeral Home for burial. He asked Kenyans to be patient as investigations continue.

Amid the tears, the families asked Government to speedily investigate the crash to enable them accept the loss and heal.

Among the bereaved was Eric Wafula Wanyonyi who was inconsolable after viewing the body of his first born son, Robinson Wafula.

Before identifying the body of his son whom he described as a focused businessman, Wanyonyi dragged his feet to the gate of the funeral home upon request of the media to address them.

"I am deeply shocked and overwhelmed by grief. Robinson was young, responsible, hardworking, well-schooled man focused into business," Wanyonyi said.

He said despite the unfortunate reality of losing their loved ones, the bereaved families were consoled by efforts Government and other institutions that assisted in the search for the bodies.

"We cannot speak much during this time. We thank the Government for assisting us that despite the bad weather they were able to get the bodies," said Wanyonyi.

The identification begun around eleven o'clock in the morning after hours of waiting by the families. The bereaved were counseled and briefed by the attendants at the funeral home, Kenya Red Cross as well as FlySAX management before they were ushered into the morgue.