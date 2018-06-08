Woman, 90, severely beaten in her own bed in Brent

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 14:07, Updated June 8th 2018 at 14:18 GMT +3

Ms Warner's family said she was "highly independent" and "particularly fond of doing crosswords" [BBC]

A 90-year-old woman was left in a critical condition after she was severely beaten in her own bed.

Iris Warner was discovered by her son slipping in and out of consciousness in her house in Brent, north-west London, at about 12:45 BST on 4 June.

She was rushed to hospital with her life hanging "in the balance", police said. Her condition has since improved but she requires ongoing treatment.

Ms Warner's son Jeffrey said the family were "sickened" by the attack.

The family have released images of Ms Warner's injuries, including bruising to her face and down the entire length of her body, to try to find the person responsible.

It is believed Ms Warner, who is better known as Anne to her friends, was attacked at some point between midday on 2 June and midday on 4 June.

Ms Warner told officers she was woken by a man standing over her who she believes struck her in the face several times with some kind of instrument.

Scotland Yard said her bedroom was left in a messy state suggesting the man had searched for something, but it is not known yet if anything was stolen.

Det Insp Saj Hussain said Ms Warner has "various medical complications on top of the injuries sustained in the assault that are likely to keep her in hospital for a very long time".

"Her family are desperate for any information from the public that could help us catch this man," he said.

Prashant Patel, who lives on Brampton Road where Ms Warner lived, said he felt "shocked" and "horrified" by the attack.

He added that he was worried for his 85-year-old mother, who he cares for, and was "scared for her when I'm not here".

Another neighbour, Ramesh Soni, said "trouble" had been happening in the area "quite a bit recently".

"I think there should be more police on this road," he added.

The Met said extra police patrols would be in the vicinity of Brampton Road "in order to reassure the public".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was appalled by the "sickening attack".