Cannabis bill clears hurdle in Canada Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

South Africa's Zuma makes second court appearance on corruption charges

By Reuters | Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 10:46, Updated June 8th 2018 at 10:59 GMT +3
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in court on corruption charges. [REUTERS]

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was ousted by his own party in February, arrived at the Durban High Court on Friday for his second appearance on corruption charges relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal in the late 1990s.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to the deal to buy European military hardware to upgrade South Africa’s armed forces after the end of apartheid in 1994.

ALSO READ: KQ now flies direct to South Africa’s Cape Town

State prosecutors and Zuma’s lawyers are expected to argue over a start date for the trial, a rare example of an African leader being held to account for his actions.

The national prosecutor this week turned down a request by the 76-year-old to delay Friday’s hearing pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge over the state paying his legal fees.[nL5N1T733M]

The speed with which prosecutors have moved against Zuma is a sign of his waning influence since he was replaced as head of state by Cyril Ramaphosa, his former deputy, four months ago.

Ramaphosa has made the fight against corruption a top priority as he seeks to woo foreign investment and revamp an ailing economy.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Zuma’s supporters say the former president, whose nine years in power were marked by economic stagnation and credit rating downgrades, is the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

RELATED TOPICS:
jacob zuma
south africa
fraud charges
european military

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

South Africa to open bids for green energy

South Africa to open bids for green energy

'World's oldest man' wants to stop smoking

'World's oldest man' wants to stop smoking

Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby Cranes

Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby Cranes

South Africa's Ramaphosa gives half his pay to charity

South Africa's Ramaphosa gives half his pay to charity

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited