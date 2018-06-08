Woman, husband splashed with acid in midnight attack

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:22, Updated June 8th 2018 at 00:26 GMT +3

A couple was doused in acid during an attack on Wednesday night at their home in Kilulu village, Lugari sub-county.

The victims, Pauline Odanga and Peter Odanga, said an unknown attacker opened their bedroom window and splashed them with the acid at midnight.

Ms Odanga claimed the assailant first disconnected a security light near their home before returning to the house.

“The attacker disconnected the security lamp at around 8pm. When my husband left to check who was there, the suspect ran into our neighbour's sugarcane plantation.

"He came back at 9pm but we managed to repulse him by raising the alarm,” said the woman.

“We went to sleep at around 10.30pm thinking everything was okay only to be woken up by the attacker, who opened our bedroom window and threw acid at us.”

She said at first they thought it was water being poured on them until they experienced a burning sensation.

“We screamed for help and neighbours responded swiftly. I sustained injuries on my cheek and neck while my husband sustained serious burns in the eyes and face. I am afraid he might lose his eyesight,” she said.

The couple claimed that prior to the attack, they had received threatening messages by phone.

Helen Wafula, a neighbour, said they found the two in pain and poured water on them before taking them to hospital.

Lugari OCPD Benedict Mwangangi said police had launched investigations.

“The text message threats will guide us in the investigation,” he said.