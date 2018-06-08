Women demonstrate in Watamu over rape cases in schools

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 7th 2018 at 23:27 GMT +3

Women adorned in school girl uniforms demonstrating along Malindi's Watamu streets in Kilifi County on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

A group of women in Watamu have protested against increasing cases of defilement of school girls.

Led by the Watamu United Sauti ya Wanawake chairperson Roseline Nabaala, the placard-waving women, dressed in school uniforms, Thursday sang songs of justice, marching from Timboni to Watamu roundabout, lamenting the injustices facing female learners.

The women burnt an effigy and called for the jailing for life or hanging of rapists and defilers to deter others.

Ms Nabaala called on the Government to come up with measures to protect girls and women. She urged the Judiciary to clamp down on offenders.

“We are urging our judges to be keen and ensure that girls get justice,” she said.

Nabaala condemned the defilement of a student at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, adding that many such cases went unreported, making it difficult for victims to get justice.

Men must stop act

“We want the men to stop defiling our children in the community and schools. The future of the country lies in those children,” she said.

Matilda Mathias, a resident, said parents should stop resolving cases of defilement at home and instead involve security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has expressed concern over an increase in sex tourism and child prostitution in the coastal region.

KFCB Coast Regional Manager Boniventure Kioko, Thursday said commercial sexual exploitation of children in travel and tourism was rampant in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

Mr Kioko announced a major crackdown involving the KFCB, the police and the children’s department through the County Area Advisory Councils (CAAC). The KFCB official said the CAAC would have an important role in preventing and stopping child abuse, as well as providing treatment and support for abused children.

He said parents must be vigilant against foreigners preying on vulnerable children under the pretext of helping them out of destitution.

“Parents tend to think of the foreigners as nice people who adopt and look after their children, but some of them are paedophiles.”

