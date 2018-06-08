Matiang’i decries escalating defilement and rape cases

| Published Fri, June 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 7th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has condemned increasing cases of defilement and rape in Western Kenya and lower Nyanza regions.

Matiang’i, speaking in Kakamega after a security meeting on Wednesday, said while perpetrators were well-known to the community, they had been left to go scot-free.

He said most rapists were close relatives of their victims. The CS directed chiefs and their assistants to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are going to carry out a crackdown right from the village level to arrest the suspects, and anyone who will be a stumbling block to our efforts to ensure justice will meet with the full force of the law,” said the CS.

He warned chiefs and elders against resolving sexual abuse cases out of court.

