Leaders call for unity in preparation for 2022 General Election

Franklin Bett

A group of Kalenjin leaders has called for a conversation within the community to prepare for the 2022 General Election.

Led by former ministers Henry Kosgey and Franklin Bett, the leaders met yesterday and said that there was need for unity of purpose for the community to achieve meaningful socio-economic and political milestones.

Kosgey said it was too early to share more details of the meet, but intimated that there would be more talks in the near future.

“We do not have much to share now; these are the initial stages of our talks,” said Kosgey.

Bett said it was time for the community to dialogue and to speak with a common voice as they shaped their future.

“As elders in Kalenjin land, we feel that we need to have a dialogue within ourselves for the betterment of our community and the country at large."

Others at the meeting included Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny and the chairman of the Kalenjin elders Major (Rtd) John Seii.

Kutuny, who had initiated the talks, had earlier warned that a revolution against politicians in Kalenjin land was likely to undermine the quest by Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

