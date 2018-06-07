UPDATE: Wreckage of missing aircraft spotted in Aberdares

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 08:07, Updated June 7th 2018 at 09:30 GMT +3

The FySax-managed Cesna C208 craft, registration number 5Y-CAC was bound for Nairobi from Kitale when it went missing. [Courtesy]

The wreckage of the missing Cessna Caravan aircraft was spotted Thursday morning in the Aberdares forest, Nyandarua County, Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has confirmed.

The aircraft went missing on Tuesday after leaving Kitale at around 4pm and lost contact with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) control tower at around 5.20pm with 10 people on board.

ALSO READ: Search for aircraft called off again

Wreckage of the missing Cessna Caravan aircraft

Captain Barbra Wangeci Kamau and First Officer Jean Mureithi lost contact with JKIA and it is believed that the plane flew into a bad storm

Reports indicate that the plane was serviced regularly and had flown to Homa Bay and Maasai Mara early in the day prior to the ill-fated journey to Nairobi.

The eight passengers were Mr Ahmed Ali Abdi, Mr Karaba Sailah Waweru Muiga, Mr Khetia Kishani, Mr Matakasakarai Thamani, Mr Matakatekei Paula, Mr George Ngugi Kinyua, Mr Pinuertorn Ronald, and Mr Robinson Wafula.

A multi-agency search operation on both land and aerial is ongoing but bad weather is the main challenge.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Two heavy helicopter from Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Police are set to lead rescue efforts in lifting the wreckage, passengers and crew from the scene although the condition of all members on board is still unknown.