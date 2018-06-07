Leaders wants comprehensive policy to avert landslides in Kerio valley

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

The farming activities exposes rocks which results into landslides during rainy seasons.

The Government has been urged to resettle the over 10,000 people living on Elgeyo Escarpment that is prone to landslides.

Speaking after touring the area on Tuesday, three local leaders argued it would be better for State to give the people land elsewhere and take over their current properties to avert calamities.

Other than farming, the residents engage in charcoal burning, which is depleting trees and worsening the landslides.

"Our people are ready to surrender their parcels of land at the escarpment as long as they are given land in a safe area.

"I will petition Parliament to have some forest land hived off so it can be used to settle the people," said Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

He said trees should be planted in the area after the people have been relocated to avoid more landslides.

Governor Alex Tolgos said: “The national government should help the residents move to higher ground. They are living dangerously because of landslides."

His Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago asked residents to cooperate when the settlement programme starts.

Local environment executive Abraham Barsosio said human activities on the escarpment had worsened landslides.

