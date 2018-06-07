Muslim constitutional exempt from central bank and banking act

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 7th 2018 at 12:48 GMT +3

Sheikh Umal, a Nairobi based scholar (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The financial realm in Kenya is experiencing a major shift within the Muslim community with their intrinsic innovation in this sector turning heads by using constitutional provisions to attain religious objectives in this realm.

The so called Sharia'h' compliant banking windows as well as Islamic Banks in Kenya have been in the limelight since the beginning of the year with eminent Muslims scholars openly castigating them encouraging the very vice they were meant to prevent causing a major uproar especially from the conservative Sunni Muslims in Kenya.

The charge against Islamic banking is now being led by Sheikh Umal. The Eastleigh based scholar has issued a ruling telling Muslims to avoid all forms of banking and possibly sounding the death knell for banking among the conservative Muslims.

"Islamic banks lied to Muslims that they adhered to the principals of Sharia'h and used us to draw in Muslims to what was clearly prohibited" Sheikh Umal said.

The group also known as the Muslims for the Establishment of the Bayt-ul-Maal in Kenya seeks to collect 20,000 signatures to push for a Sharia'h compliant bank that will work alongside the Muslim faith.

"We must go back to our history and devise a solution for the problem of interest that is consistent with our faith that has nothing to do with banking" Sheikh Umal insists.

“It is this tide that led to the formation of a lobby group "Muslims for the Establishment of the Bayt-ul-Maal in Kenya" that is lobbying with a petition and the collection of signatures to force the Muslim scholars to deliberate and create a modern day Bayt-ul-Maal (Islamic Treasury) so that Muslims can avoid rib'a (interest) which is strictly prohibited in Islam” says Shiekh Hassan Ahmed another prominent scholar.

The lobby group is emboldened by the fact that should the Muslims scholars come together and agree to form a modern day Bayt-ul-Maal to avoid interest for religious reasons and gain support for the Muslims their actions would be protected by Chapter Four of the Constitution under the Bill of Rights, Part Two Sub-Section 32 Articles 1 - 4 creating a constitutionally mandated financial institution not subject to the Central Bank of Kenya Act or the Banking Act.

“We are set to transform the financial landscape both locally and internationally by providing a solution for Muslims living outside of the Muslim countries will flock to,” says Sheikh Abdul-Walid Ahmed.

The effect of the same would not only send ripples locally but throughout the Muslim world with major implications for the Kenyan economy.

