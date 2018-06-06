Rivalry over Kapedo enrages Pokot, Turkana communities

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

An armed youth in Baringo County. The Pokot and Turkana have been fighting for control of Kapedo Trading Centre for years. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Both the Turkana and Pokot communities claim they own 18 acres on which the trading centre stands

Kapedo, a trading centre on the border of Baringo and Turkana counties, has for a long time been the source of conflicts between local communities.

The Pokot and the Turkana have been fighting for control of the 18 acres on which the trading centre stands.

As a result, dozens of people have been killed and thousands displaced every time there are flare-ups.

The conflict that dates back to the 18th century has since destroyed the cordial relationship that existed between the two communities as both laid claim to the property.

Loyamorok Chief James Kalekeno, from the Pokot community, said a combination of factors were responsible for the conflict that began in the pre-colonial era.

He claimed Turkanas acquired guns from Arab traders in order to capture slaves for them.

“After being armed, they invaded Pokot, from Mundi and Korosi. However, they met resistance,” said 78-year-old Mr Kalekeno, who served as area MP between 1974 and 1979.

He said at the time, many Turkanas were employed as home guards by Italians.

“The Italians supplied them with guns and trained them how to use the weapons as they worked to extend their Ethiopian territory. However, the Turkanas were not able to capture Pokots,” he said.

In 1918, Turkanas reportedly attacked Pokots in Loyamorok and Kailongol, and drove away thousands of cattle, sheep, goats and donkeys.

Some of the animals were recovered and handed back to the Pokots in Kapedo. At that time, the Pokots had no guns. They used bows and arrows to ward off any intruders.

Monitor movement

“Kapedo is an East Pokot word meaning a stone with a hole. The hole was used to monitor the movement of wild animals during hunting. This tells you Kapedo cannot be a Turkana settlement,” said Kalekeno.

Kitoshia Lotiwale says he was born in Kapedo in the 1950s. He says he remembers when Full Gospel Church missionaries arrived in the area and how the locals helped them to settle in.

“On reaching Kapedo, the missionaries decided to settle because the area had plenty of water. They asked us to help them to collect stones and sand, which they used to build their houses,” said Mr Lotiwale.

The Pokots have maintained that Kapedo has been theirs since time immemorial. They say they used the land to graze and water their livestock and claim the Turkana invaded their land at Nadomein Silale, Akoret, Kapau and Lokis, and pushed them out.

The Turkanas on the other hand say Kapedo belongs to them. Simeon Ewoi, who served as area chief between 1983 and 2007, says he was born in the area.

“Kapedo belongs to the Turkana. I know that because I was born in Kapedo,” he said. “We lived peacefully with our neighbours until they started laying claim to our land. In 1983, surveyors were called in and their assessment showed Kapedo is in Turkana.”

Mr Ewoi said Kapedo was a sub-location of then Lomelo location. “That is why claims that the Turkanas in Kapedo are immigrants are false.”

Josephat Lopalal also says he was born in Kapedo in 1964. “I know no other home besides Kapedo.”

Lotiwale said they felt the Government had favoured the Turkanas in the ensuing conflict.

Leaders from Turkana and Baringo counties have tried to resolve the dispute without much success.

In February 2014, the differences played out during a fact-finding mission by the Senate Committee on Security. Members of the Turkana community, together with their leaders, had threatened to paralyse the meeting.

When The Standard visited the area, residents gave them a cold reception. They said the media was not helping to resolve the conflict.

“You have no business here. That is is why I am ordering you to leave at once,” said Chief Mercy Asimit.

