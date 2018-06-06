Schools shut as fires raze dorms

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3

Ancillia Mixed School has been closed after fire gutted down its dormitories.

A visit to the institution, which is situated in Kesses Constituency, revealed extensive damage to the boys' sleeping quarters.

None of the 578 pupils was injured as they were holding prayers when the incident occurred on Monday evening.

Sister-in-Charge Louisa Onyeanusi blamed the fire on an electric fault.

"During the day, we did not have power and Kenya Power staff were busy checking the connections. We have been depending on a single phase line for a long time even as the community expanded. The fire brigade arrived on time to save the rest of the school from catching fire.

“The fire has damaged property worth Sh18 million and we saw it fit to close the school so that we can renovate it. We are lucky that nobody was injured," Sister Onyeanusi said.

The incident happened a day after Kamagut Boys in Turbo Constituency was shut after fire destroyed its two dormitories.

Five boys have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The suspects are in police custody after investigations revealed that they were behind the torching of the dormitories. It is believed that they had complained over increased pressure in studies after the board came up with resolutions that sought to see them improve their grades,” said Nicodemus Anyang', the county director of education.

The rise in fire incidents in the region saw education stakeholders hold a crisis meeting on Monday morning, at Chebisaas School, to deliberate on ways to mitigate unrest in schools during the second term.

The meeting, which brought together more than 300 stakeholders including boards of management chairpersons, school principals and members of the fire brigade, adopted several resolutions among them having school heads and their deputies reside in school.