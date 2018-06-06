Two women journalists to steer President's communication team

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 6th 2018 at 00:25 GMT +3

Media Personality Kanze Dena gives a talk on women empowerment. [David Gichuru/Standard]

Television star Kanze Dena is now President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy spokesperson.

Ms Dena will deputise Manoah Esipisu.

At the same time, former KTN News reporter Munira Mohammed takes up the role of deputy head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) and head of the Presidential Library.

Ms Mohammed is from Kwale County and follows in the footsteps of Zarina Kasu, who held a similar position in former President Daniel Moi's administration.

Ms Dena will spearhead the communications teams - digital, messaging, research, branding and press.

“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Kenyatta has appointed the seasoned television news anchor,” said Chief of Staff and Head, President's Delivery Unit, Nzioka Waita in a statement.

Dena, 39, will now be part of the team stationed at State House and Harambee Annex to communicate the President’s activities in a prompt and systematic way.

“Ms Dena will take leadership of the core communications’ team, banking on her expansive newsroom leadership experience. She has been tasked with focusing on the President's brand positioning, media relations and messaging, with respect to delivery of the Big Four agenda,” Mr Waita said.

Following the approval of the establishment of The Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre by the President, Mohammed will be the first office holder, having served in the broadcast unit under Mr Esipisu since 2013.

“The library will initially focus on the legacies of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, second President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi and third President Mwai Emilio Kibaki,” said Waita.

Preserve work

“This new office (will) safeguard and preserve the work and words of our nation's leaders.”

However, overall he affirmed that the teams’ leadership remained with Esipisu.

Waita added that the two appointees would lead their respective departments, meaning those previously handled by different platforms would answer to them.

“The President believes the two women leaders will bring diversity, dynamism and infuse new energy into the PSCU whilst improving overall media relations with external stakeholders,” he said.

“These appointments are part of the continuous efforts to strengthen the quality and reach of communications from the Presidency.”

In addition, Mohammed will take charge of all broadcast and media production, and lead a team to design and develop the library.

The team will also develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions; carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre.

“In this new role, Ms Mohamed will work closely with the families of our nation's first three president's, as well as the State Department of Heritage, to decide on important speeches, papers, books, artworks, artefacts and other materials to preserve and exhibit,” he stated.

New positions

The Chief of Staff clarified that nobody would be fired since new positions had been created to enhance the flow of information.

“Everyone is still on board. Those under the PSCU will report to either of the officers’ based on the specific mandate,” said Waita, dismissing any concerns that the President’s team could have been slashed.

There was anxiety that PSCU directors Munyori Buku (Public Communications), Eric Ng’eno (Messaging), Dennis Itumbi (Digital Communications and Diaspora) and James Kinyua (Branding and Events) might be sacked.

Two months ago, the President mourned the death of Dena’s father, Harry Kitao.