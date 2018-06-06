Confusion at port as Court reinstates ousted MD

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) ousted Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi during a press briefing at the KPA's boardroom. [Gideon Maundu/Standard]

There was confusion at the Mombasa port yeasterday evening after the High Court in Mombasa reinstated ousted Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

Justice Eric Ogolla issued a temporary order suspending the implementation of Ms Wairi's suspension by the KPA board on May 30.

ALSO READ: Corruption clampdown sees KPA MD suspended

Minutes before the order, KPA had issued a statement inviting journalists to cover Wairi handing over to Daniel Manduku this morning.

A separate court listened to a different suit filed by activist Okiya Omtatah seeking to overturn the ouster. The Labour and Industrial Relations Court will issue a judgement tomorrow.

As soon as the court concluded the hearing, the petitioner, Emmanuel Chengo Kenga, filed a suit before Justice Ogola seeking a judicial review of the board's May 30 action.

The petitioner sought conservatory orders suspending the board's decision and sought leave to serve papers to KPA, the Attorney General and Cabinet secretary for Transport. The order was granted and parties invited to an inter-partes hearing on June 12.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Earlier, Mr Omtatah filed his case asking the court to find that the decision of the KPA board was illegal and unconstitutional, and that Wairi was hounded out of office and denied an opportunity to defend herself.

He said the board that purported to replace Wairi was not legally constituted hence its decisions should be revoked.

The activist also argued that one of the purported reasons for Wairi's removal was failure to enforce Government decrees to transfer cargo through the Standard Gauge Railway freight service. He said the purported directive was unconstitutional.

Omtatah told a packed court that unauthorised and ineligible people attended or sat in the special board meeting where Wairi was forced on compulsory leave and replaced by Dr Manduku in an acting capacity for two months.

ALSO READ: Punish those behind loss of cargo at the Mombasa Port

He said board chairman Marsden Madoka's term "expired on 16th April 2018, having been appointed for a period of three years with effect from 17th April 2015".

"The terms for other members Stephen L'Okedi, Hafswa Abdalla, Fred Kirui and Kennedy Ogeto also expired on 16th April 2018."

He added that according to the KPA Act, the chairman should preside over board meetings only if he is legally in office. In his absence, the directors present may choose one of them, other than the MD, to act as chairman if they meet the quorum condition.

Omtatah said none of these conditions was met because many board members' terms had expired when they attended the meetings.

Board meeting

Besides, according to Omtatah, the quorum could not be achieved on the said day because only three of those who attended the May 30 special board meeting were in office legally.

He added that the Act said a third of the board's 11 members constituted a quorum to make key decisions like removal of the MD.

ALSO READ: KPA officials under siege as port congestion escalates

Omtatah now wants the court to find that Wairi's removal was illegal and unconstitutional, meaning the May 30 decision cannot hold.

Appearing before Justice James Rika, Omtatah pleaded with the court to certify the matter as urgent.

On May 30, a special meeting of the KPA board sent Wairi on compulsory leave alleging that she was incompetent and incapable of leadership or implementing board decisions.

The suspension capped days of drama when several Cabinet secretaries camped at the Mombasa port to witness a cargo backlog that had stretched for weeks. According to media reports, Wairi refused to resign.