War on corruption: Why more needs to be done to tame it

If the forced suspension of all senior procurement and accounting officials of state corporations and parastatals and state department on Monday was meant to send the signal that President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on redeeming his administration’s battered image, then it did.

Perhaps realizing that his legacy could be ruined, Mr Kenyatta staked out his life in the war on corruption and hit at the heart of a grubby system that needed to be uprooted. Indeed, there was a growing feeling that Jubilee was not offering much, other than the tired, hollow fixes.

The wonder and the shame of it is that it took too long to act. Corruption and the plunder of public resources is inimical to our interests, our values, tradition and worst of all, our national security. So no effort should be spared in fighting it.

Yet, unless we address the fundamentals of corruption, this will be akin to shooting in the dark. In truth, the conditions that enable corruption still exist; inequality, weakened institutions and bad governance still exist prominently in our society. Sending away officials does little if at all, to curb corruption.

A lot of those occupying high offices have profited from corruption and it will take more than naming and shaming them to rid the country of a vice that denies a staggering 250,000 youth gainful employment each year. Building a robust prosecution case needs more that a loyal DCI and an overzealous DPP.

Arrests followed by numerous court appearances have been tried and tested before. They were found to be a hit and miss affair. It would be foolhardy to expect a different result given that the script is the largely the same, only the characters are different.

It will need investment in foolproof technology and laws that make it harder for the culprits to escape the long arm of the law. IFMIS, the software that was touted as enhancing efficiency in planning, budgeting, procurement and expenditure management in government has proved ineffective. Nothing illustrates this than the sordid state of affairs at NYS.

So, officers stepping aside is one way, no less significant in the war on corruption. A lot more investment is needed in the fight.

Most importantly, a change of hearts and minds is needed. The people should be disgusted by corruption and those who profit from it.

They will only do that once they know the consequences of corruption; bad roads, no drugs in hospitals, teachers on strike, foreigners sneaking in contraband goods and arms because they can grease a palm.

