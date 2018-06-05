Woman hospitalised after acid attack by ex-husband Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

Cessna caravan aircraft en route JKIA goes missing

By Betty Njeru | Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 20:57, Updated June 5th 2018 at 21:11 GMT +3
The 5Y- C208 Cessna Caravan aircraft that has been reported missing. [Courtesy]

A 5Y- C208 Cessna Caravan aircraft has gone missing this evening.

The light aircraft with a maximum of eight passengers and two crew members was en route the Jomo Kenyata International Airport from Kitale.

ALSO READ: Kenya Airways to increase flight frequencies

Reports reaching Standard Digital say that the aircraft’s last contact was at 5.00 PM when it allegedly crashed, 25 miles north of the Aberdare.

Fly 540 and Fly-SAX (Kenya's premier safari and private charter airline) are expected to issue a joint statement any time from now.

Authorities have since launched a search and rescue mission.

More to follow…

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

 

RELATED TOPICS:
aircraft missing
aircraft goes missing
jkia
kitale
jkia bound plane

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Concern over rising accidents as five killed at notorious spot

Concern over rising accidents as five killed at notorious spot

Uproar as notorious Webuye-Kitale Highway claims more lives

Uproar as notorious Webuye-Kitale Highway claims more lives

14 die in road accident at Kamukuywa black spot

14 die in road accident at Kamukuywa black spot

Miguna Miguna postpones his return

Miguna Miguna postpones his return

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited