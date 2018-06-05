Cessna caravan aircraft en route JKIA goes missing

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 20:57, Updated June 5th 2018 at 21:11 GMT +3

The 5Y- C208 Cessna Caravan aircraft that has been reported missing. [Courtesy]

A 5Y- C208 Cessna Caravan aircraft has gone missing this evening.

The light aircraft with a maximum of eight passengers and two crew members was en route the Jomo Kenyata International Airport from Kitale.

Reports reaching Standard Digital say that the aircraft’s last contact was at 5.00 PM when it allegedly crashed, 25 miles north of the Aberdare.

Fly 540 and Fly-SAX (Kenya's premier safari and private charter airline) are expected to issue a joint statement any time from now.

Authorities have since launched a search and rescue mission.

More to follow…

