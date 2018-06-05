Lamu land registrar in court again for Sh30 million land fraud

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 20:45 GMT +3

Lamu Lands Registrar Hasim Sat at Mombasa Law Courts on June 6, 2018 where he was charged once again with land fraud

Lamu Lands Registrar Hasim Sat has been charged with conspiracy to defraud barely three weeks after he was charged with attempting to defraud a businessman of three parcels of land.

Mr Sat, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba yesterday, is charged with conspiring to defraud Ephraim Mwangi Maina of 4.1 acres located in Shelly Beach, Likoni, worth Sh30 million.

Sat denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh500,000 with a similar surety and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

It is alleged that the offence was committed on December 13, 2016, at the Mombasa Registry offices with others not in court.

Sat had been charged in another fraud case on May 17, 2018. He was arraigned before Mr Nyakweba to answer to three counts of fraud.

Sat was accused of illegally attempting to transfer land belonging to Andrew Kabochi Gakahu, who is a businessman, to Denis Kyulo Balozi and Victoria Jerotich Kisorio on January 13, 2016, and August 12, 2016.

The registrar had denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh300,000 with one surety and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000. State Prosecutor Daniel Wangila had not opposed his release on bond.

Sat had maintained his innocence, saying he was being victimised for exercising his mandate and duties as a lands registrar.

Yesterday's fraud case was scheduled for pre-trial on June 18.

