Transforming Kenya forum to highlight critical environmental issues

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 16:30, Updated June 4th 2018 at 16:34 GMT +3
The World Environment Day is marked every June 5 worldwide.

And as such, in the spirit of upholding this historic day, the Standard Media Group PLC will be hosting forums under the theme Transform Kenya in partnership with NetFund Kenya.

The first forum will be held at the Kenya School of Government, Matuga, Kwale County on June 5.

The series of forums being the first of their kind, will be tackling critical issues affecting our environment whilst highlighting matters conservation.

The forums will be hosted by a panel of experts who are tasked with engaging audiences in productive talks on how we can possibly transform the country.

This will take place under the hashtag #EmpowerOurNation

World Environment Day is a yearly celebration of the environment which originally began back in 1972.

The event is celebrated by thousands of communities worldwide with the aim of encouraging global action to protect the planet and take ownership of their environment.

The theme of World Environment Day is chosen each year by the host country, with this year’s host, India, choosing Plastic Pollution as the pressing issue to tackle.

