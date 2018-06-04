German president apologizes to gays for decades of injustice

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 19:11 GMT +3

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Germany's president has asked gays for forgiveness for decades of suffering and injustice they endured as a result of repressive laws in Germany in the Nazi era and after World War II.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke yesterday at a ceremony marking the persecution of gays by the Hitler regime.

The DPA news agency quoted Steinmeier as saying that the harsh treatment continued in the post-war era, in both parts of a then-divided Germany, where homosexuality for years remained a criminal offence.

"This is why I'm asking for forgiveness today, for all the suffering and injustice, and the silence that followed."

Steinmeier said he wanted to reassure all gays, lesbians and bisexuals that they were protected in today's Germany.

