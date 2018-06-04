White elephant projects litter Mt Kenya counties Next Story
Kakamega County to spend Sh60M on NHIF Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Three men linked to car theft syndicate held in Busia

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 18:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3
County commissioner Michael ole Tialalsaid police pounced on the suspects last week as they changed number plates of the vehicles that had Ugandan registration numbers.

Three men suspected of being part of a gang thought to be sneaking into the country vehicles stolen in Uganda have been arrested.

County commissioner Michael ole Tialalsaid police pounced on the suspects last week as they changed number plates of the vehicles that had Ugandan registration numbers.

ALSO READ: Uganda to build 'Idi Amin museum' to attract tourists

"We will not rest until we have dismantled the gang that has been sneaking in stolen vehicles.

 They collude with their accomplices in Uganda to steal the vehicles. They later change the number plates and colours,” said Mr Tialal. 

Police recovered paints the suspects were said to use to change the cars' original colours in a house in Teso South.

RELATED TOPICS:
carjacking
Busia
Uganda

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uganda set to impose social media tax

Uganda set to impose social media tax

Uganda maize adds to farmers’ misery

Uganda maize adds to farmers’ misery

Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby Cranes

Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby Cranes

Kenya Lionesses win Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

Kenya Lionesses win Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited