Three men linked to car theft syndicate held in Busia

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 18:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

County commissioner Michael ole Tialalsaid police pounced on the suspects last week as they changed number plates of the vehicles that had Ugandan registration numbers.

Three men suspected of being part of a gang thought to be sneaking into the country vehicles stolen in Uganda have been arrested.

"We will not rest until we have dismantled the gang that has been sneaking in stolen vehicles.

They collude with their accomplices in Uganda to steal the vehicles. They later change the number plates and colours,” said Mr Tialal.

Police recovered paints the suspects were said to use to change the cars' original colours in a house in Teso South.