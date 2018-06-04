Kakamega County to spend Sh60M on NHIF Next Story
Commissioner warns chiefs negotiating with sexual offenders not to defeat justice

By Jack Murima | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:50 GMT +3
Kakamega County Commissioner Abdirissak Jaldessa and Governor Oparanya during Madaraka day celebrations at Moi girls Nangili in Likuyani

County commissioner Abdirissak Jaldessa has warned chiefs against negotiating with perpetrators of sexual violence to settle the cases out of court.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day celebrations on Friday, Jaldessa said the administrators risked losing their jobs for perverting the course of justice.

ALSO READ: Woman hospitalised after acid attack by ex-husband

“It has come to our attention that there are some chiefs who usually negotiate with perpetrators of sexual assault to ensure matters of defilement are solved out of court in an arrangement that does not assure justice to victims.

We are warning them that their days are numbered,” he said.

