State to set up 3,000-litre milk cooling plant in Kisii

By Erick Abuga | Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:35 GMT +3
Governor James Ongwae

The Government plans to put up a milk cooling plant to support dairy farmers.

Speaking to The Standard at the weekend, Governor James Ongwae said a 3,000-litre capacity milk cooler would be installed at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre.

According to figures from the Department of Agricuture, the county currently produces close to 200 million litres of milk in a year, with production expected to increase with establishment of the plant.

 The greatest challenge so far has been lack of a commercial mindset among many smallholder dairy farmers, with most products being sold at poor prices to middlemen or at farm gates.

This is despite them producing 80 per cent of the milk. 

