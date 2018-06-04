State urged to intervene as 10 fishermen are held in Uganda

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:27 GMT +3

Kuoyo Beach Management Unit chairman Willis Opiyo said some of the fishermen were arrested by Ugandan police officers a week ago.

Ten fishermen from Kuoyo beach are being detained in Uganda after they were arrested for allegedly trespassing on foreign waters.

“They first arrested seven fishermen and when the other three went to intervene, they were also detained,” said Opiyo.

Five boats were also impounded in the incident alongside fish worth hundreds of thousands of shillings.

The incident came barely a week after a security meeting that was held to resolve the incessant arrests and harassment of Kenyan fishermen by the Ugandan authorities.

LASTING SOLUTION

The fishermen, who are now accusing the Government of laxity in providing them with security, said they want a lasting solution.

“Up to now nothing has been done despite our efforts to seek help from various relevant offices. We don’t know what will happen to our colleagues,” said Mr Opiyo.

He further expressed fear that since the Kenyan security officers had stopped conducting patrols, the fishermen had been receiving threats from the Ugandans.

But Siaya Administration Police Commandant Patrick Lumumba refuted claims that Kenyan security officers had been withdrawn.

“There were some confrontations in the lake between our officers and those from the neighbouring country. We have not withdrawn our officers, but are just strategising,” he said.