Police from Mwea West pursuing the murder suspect

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:02 GMT +3

A home caregiver has been stabbed to death by a man said to be the son of an elderly person she was attending to at Riandira village, near Sagana.

The woman, who police identified as Rehema Auma, died from the multiple stab wounds inflicted on her by the man claimed to have been her lover.

Police from Mwea West said they were pursuing the suspect, who is well known by residents, and who allegedly committed the crime as his sister watched.

The sister to the suspect said she reported the love affair to her aged father. When the infuriated father reprimanded the son over the matter, the suspect allegedly stormed into the kitchen demanding to be served food by Auma.

The woman is said to have told the man she could not serve him with the lunch time meal since he was not her employer.

This, according to police, triggered a bitter argument between the two, prompting the suspect to pick a knife and stab the 58-year-old woman to death. Area OCPD Joseph Mutinda said the woman was dead by the time officers arrived at the scene.

