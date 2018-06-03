Smoking causing 'millions of heart attacks' Previous Story
German president apologises to gays for decades of injustice

By Associated Press | Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 13:09, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 13:29 GMT +3
German Frank-Walter Steinmeier. [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany's president has asked gays for forgiveness for decades of suffering and injustice they endured as a result of repressive laws in Germany in the Nazi era and after World War II.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke Sunday in a ceremony marking the persecution of gays by the Hitler regime.

ALSO READ: Joachim Low issues 'sex ban' to three Germany stars at World Cup 2018

The dpa news agency quoted Steinmeier as saying that the harsh treatment continued in the post-war era, in both parts of a then-divided Germany, where homosexuality for years remained a criminal offense.

The president says "this is why I'm asking for forgiveness today, for all the suffering and injustice, and the silence that followed."

Steinmeier says he wants to reassure "all gays, lesbians and bisexuals, all queers, trans- and intersexuals" that they are protected in today's Germany.

