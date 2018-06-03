Recognition: President Uhuru decorates Mau Mau veterans

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 18:24 GMT +3

Mau Mau freedom fighters

Mau Mau war veterans from Meru County were awarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Madaraka Day at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

They were awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) for their role in the fight against colonialism.

Jacinta Mwariama, a widow of the late Field Marshal Musa Mwariama M’Kiribwa was honoured posthumously.

Jacinta who was a spy for Mau Mau forces led by her husband, died recently and was buried at Timau in Buuri.

Cionabia M’Kiribwa, Mwariama’s first widow received the award.

Dr Samuel Kobia, an advisor at the Presidency, said war veterans who had been forgotten were identified and awarded for their contribution to the fight for independence.

“They are our heroes and heroines and we have managed to know who they are and what they did. Some had their eyes gouged out as colonial forces tried to extract information,” he said.