Woman admits killing her husband

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 11:26, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3

A 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to killing her husband.

Appearing before a Nakuru court, Esther Adapali admitted that she killed her husband Joseph Nyachoboli on November 12 last year after a confrontation at their home in Athinai, Rongai Sub County.

Adapali was charged with manslaughter.

According to the charge sheet the accused was in the house doing chores when the deceased arrived home drunk at around 5pm.

Adapali reportedly asked for money from her husband to take their sick child to hospital when a confrontation ensued.

“The deceased turned violent and shouted at her not to ask for any money from him as he did not have any. The deceased then picked a fight and took a kitchen knife threatening to stab the accused,” the charge sheet read in part.

As the two struggled, the knife fell and Nyachoboli being drunk could not quickly pick it up, giving a chance to Adapali to grab it and stabbed him on the chest.

On realising her husband was motionless, the accused started screaming attracting the neighbours attention. She surrendered herself to Mogotio Police Station.

Postmortem results formed part of the evidence used in the murder case which after investigations was reduced to manslaughter. The court will deliver judgement on June 13.

