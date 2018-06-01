Kakamega man commits suicide after showing family burial place

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 11:59, Updated June 1st 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

A 45-year-old man from Itete in Matungu left the village baffled after he showed his family his burial place before hanging himself.

ALSO READ: Chaos erupt during ODM meeting on elections

The incident that occurred on Thursday night saw Kizito Chimosi hang himself after domestic differences with the wife Rose Opulo.

On Thursday night the wife said he had reminded the deceased that he needed to take care of finances for workers who were constructing there new mansion.

“He started threatening me of committing suicide immediately after I informed him that the constructors were coming the next day to finish up our house,” said Opulo.

The deceased instructed the wife to come out of the house and later showed her the spot where he would be buried.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

At 8pm he started looking for a rope and threatening to take own life.

The wife who tried to restrain him by reasoning with him but she later decided to take off and inform a neighbour.

When the wife came back with the neighbour they found the deceased body hanging from the roof in their matrimonial bedroom.

“He took a rope and went to the bedroom where we found his body hanging and he was already dead,” said Opulo.

ALSO READ: Locals disrupt public hearing on budget estimates

The deceased lost his job last year in October as a sugarcane truck driver and the wife say he has been frustrated since then.

The deceased is said to have had the habit of threatening to kill himself and the family thought they were mere threats.

“He has tried several time to kill himself even by buying ropes and poison but I have always been around to stop him,” said Opulo.

The area assistant Chief Redemstar Wameyo confirmed the incident.

The police took the body to Bungoma County Hospital Mortuary.