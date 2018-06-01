Kenyatta’s tailor still nostalgic about a leather jacket he made for Mzee, talks about his philanthropic work

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 1st 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

Dhanji Liladhar Parmar displaying one of his trophies that he was awarded during 20th Jamhuri day Celebration in 1983 at his home in Nakuru on May 31, 2018. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

Dhanji Liladhar Parmar’s name may not ring a bell to many but to residents of Nakuru town and those familiar with the life and times of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, his is a household name.

Mr Parmar is not a politician nor a former freedom fighter, but his life was entangled with that of Kenyatta.

In early 1968, then in his 20s, he was a little-known tailor operating from his father’s shop on Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru town.

It is here that his life took a dramatic turn when a state official came knocking at the door

“I saw a convoy of government vehicles outside the shop, then a man in police uniform stepped out and walked straight in,” he recalls.

He adds, “My heart skipped a beat because around that time Asians were being kicked out of the country. I waited!”

But the man - a provincial administrator - was bearing good news; President Kenyatta wanted Parmar to make him a leather jacket.

“That leather jacket changed my life for the better. The jacket opened the doors for me. It did not only build a relationship between Mzee and I, but also with other top government officials and other Kenyans,” a nostalgic Parmar tells Saturday Standard.

Ever since the encounter, his relationship with successive governments has grown to unprecedented levels, not only because of the Kudu leather jackets he made for Mzee and other senior officers in the Kenyatta administration but also because of philanthropic work.

Kenyatta’s successor, former President Moi, awarded Parmar a Head of State Commendation in 1995 for his commitment to philanthropic work.

“I have never missed a national event for the past 50 years. I’ m looking forward to my 51st national event on June 1 (Madaraka Day),” he says pointing at the marked date on the calendar hanging on the wall of his house in Section 58.

Coincidentally, his home is directly opposite State House on Oginga Odinga Street.

When he missed last year’s Jamhuri Day celebration at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was concerned.

The Kenyan of Asian descent recalls the warm reception he was accorded at State House in 1968 by Mzee Kenyatta.

“I still remember Mzee’s tight grip as he shook my hand to say jambo (hello). His piercing eyes and the booming voice welcoming me,” he narrates as if the incident happened yesterday.

Scratching his forehead as if relieving events of that morning, Parmar says Kenyatta explained to him that he wanted a leather jacket made of Kudu leather. (Kudu is a species of spiral-horned antelopes found in the African savannah).

His shop specialised in making jackets, belts, handbags and other accessories out of sheep-skin. And here was the president telling him to make a jacket out of antelope skin.

“I knew Mzee was not just an ordinary customer but I never expected him to ask for that kind of a leather jacket,” he says.

When Parmar returned to his shop, the first assignment was to find a way of getting material for the jacket.

But the following morning, the Rift Valley Provincial Commissioner was at his door step with three pieces of kudu leather.

“I never took any other job for a couple of days. And after a week, I had completed Mzee’s jacket - a masterpiece - and I was sure he would love it.”

Parmar says his happiest moment was when he saw Mzee on television donning the jacket.

“I was proud!” he said during the interview, adding: “From then when I switched on the TV to catch up with the current affairs and saw Kenyatta in the jacket at any of the public functions, I admired my work.”

Other public figures who admired the President’s jacket sought his services. Parmar made leather jackets for former Rift Valley Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Mathenge, Cabinet minister Mbiyu Koinange and provincial engineer Kim Gatende.

Since then, Parmar became a common figure at State House and national functions, including Mzee Kenyatta’s frequent retreats at Lake Nakuru National Park Banda.

It was during the official functions and regular visits to State House that he made friends with high ranking government officials.

“I interacted with many top civil servants, local provincial administration officials and I was also included in all organising committees for State functions in Nakuru."

The local District Commissioner appointed him to the public holidays celebrations’ committee as treasurer, a post he held during former Presidents Kenyatta and Moi’s regime.

“I never missed the state functions for 50 years. I am a patriot and I love this country,” he says.

His participation in public activities in the then larger Nakuru District made him appreciate the challenges Kenyans faced.

“I was once touched by the plight of Nyakinyua dancers, a group of women who used to serenade Mzee Kenyatta whenever he was in Nakuru. They would use the occasions to narrate their problems through song and I happened to understand their plight,” Parmar recalls.

That is when the philanthropic bug hit him.

“Those songs by the Nyakinyua women dance troop awoke my desire to help the less fortunate.”

He approached the Asian community in Nakuru and through organisations such as the Lions Club of Nakuru, the Association of the Physically Disabled, the Hindu Council, the Indian Association, Arap Moi Children’s Home and Hill Special School in Nakuru Town, he ventured into serving the less fortunate.

“I was deeply touched and I realised that each of us has a role to play in whatever leadership capacity,” says Parmar.

He helped hundreds of families displaced during the 2017/2018 post-election violence.

Parmar prevailed upon the government to set up an Internally Displaced Persons' (IDP) camp at Afraha Stadium after witnessing the plight of 200 families who were displaced from Kaptembwo, Flamingo, Langa Langa and other residential estates in Nakuru town following the violence.

“I approached the Lions Club of Nakuru and the Hindu Council to provide food to the victims. I realised the family at Afraha Stadium had no toilets and clean drinking water. I used my pick-up truck to ferry water to the stadium three times a day for almost a month,” he recalls.

Parmar also assisted thousands of Asians expelled from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin.

Together with others, they helped the group that came through Kenya en-route to Britain.

He still keeps a letter sent to him by the British High Commission in Nairobi on August 25, 1985, which reads: “May I say how very grateful I am to learn of the splendid arrangements which you made in anticipation that substantial numbers of British nationals would be transiting Nakuru when we were organising their departure from Uganda. It is gratifying to know that in times of crisis, we can count on such first class assistance.” The letter was signed by W F L Colehill, who was at the time the First Secretary in the High Commission in Nairobi.

Parmar also keeps another letter sent to him on August 15, 1975, by the First Secretary at the British High Commission in Nairobi thanking him for helping British citizens.

The letter, signed by D R Avery, reads: “I am writing to say how much the British High Commission appreciates the great help you gave to the British Community, both European and Asian, during the difficult time they experienced last weekend in Nakuru. My people have told me about how good you were in helping those in distress. Thank you again.”

He cherishes a handwritten note by Ms Valentine Wambui after he cleared her daughter’s medical bills.

It reads in part: “You are a very kind and merciful person. May God bless you very much.” It is dated December 12, 2003. And as his wife offers me a cup of tea at their home during the interview, Parmar receives a text message from an unknown woman seeking help to get a job as a tailor in one of the cloth manufacturing firms in the town.

“See this!” he says as he hands over his mobile phone to me.

He adjusts his reading glasses, picks another call and talks to someone on the other end in Hindu. After he finishes the conversations, he says, “I have a place for her!”

That is Dhanji Liladhar Parmar, a true patriot and philanthropist that Nakuru County has.