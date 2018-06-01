Fishermen recount ordeal in Uganda jails

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

Fishermen arrive at Dunga beach in Kisumu County. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Fishermen in Bondo want the Kenyan government to stop Ugandan security officials from arresting and detaining them owing to a fishing row in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen were recounting their experiences at the hands of the Ugandan security personnel patrolling the lake.

Speaking during a security meeting in Usenge town, the victims narrated how they were arrested, beaten up and detained in poor conditions for allegedly "trespassing" into the Ugandan waters.

The meeting held on Monday evening and chaired by County Commissioner Jacob Narengo brought together the county’s security team and more than 100 fishermen.

Wilfred Owala, one of the victims who is now in his 60s, recounted how as a young boy, they hoisted the Kenyan flag on one of the islands that Ugandans have since claimed ownership of.

“I was only 14 when, together with five other students who were scouts, we were taken by the then Minister for Labour, Peter Okondo, to hoist the first flag on Wayasi Island,” recalled Mr Owala.

He said in those days, there was no row over fishing grounds between the fishermen from the two countries.

“It was 2002 when the issue of harassment began, when three Kenyan fishermen were arrested and detained in Uganda. They came back very weak and eventually died.”

Once arrested

Owala, who was once arrested by Ugandan Revenue Authority officials, could not hold back his tears as he narrated how he was forced to eat raw fish and detained without trial.

“I didn’t know it was such a painful experience our fishermen have been going through at the hands of our neighbours. But we appreciate the fact that you are alive today to tell the story,” said Mr Narengo.