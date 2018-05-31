Health officers impound expired Coca Cola products in Kisii

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 19:22, Updated May 31st 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3

Some of the alleged Coca Cola vehicles impounded with expired products in Kisii town on Thursday May 31. [Eric Abuga/Standard]

Eight Coca Cola employees have been arrested in Kisii for selling expired products at Kisii Town's Daraja Mbili Market.

Kisii Town Public Health Officer Silvia Kerubo said that they have been trailing the suspects for a whole week.

The eight were caught on Thursday morning with four pick-ups full of plastic sodas.

"We got information that Cola Cola have been selling soda at half price which raised some suspicion. We are always aware when the company carries out a promotion but this shocked even the locals," said Silvia.

According to Silvia, a total of 3,500 bottles were impounded with more already having gone to the market.

"Cap 254 of the Public Health Act is clear on products that should be sold and safety of food. They have raided the market for a whole week and we need to inform residents to remain extra careful."

Most of the products impounded were to be sold before May 31, 2018. "We will charge them with deliberately selling expired food."

If not released on bail, the suspects are likely to spend in police custody until Monday, June 1 being a public holiday.

Recently Coca Cola Company relocated from Kisii Town to Nyeri and have been transporting their products to the area.

Kisii Town and its environs receive Coca Cola products from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley bottlers.