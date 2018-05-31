Moi, Joho unity pact that could shake up Coast politics

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 17:41, Updated May 31st 2018 at 19:13 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho on Thursday agreed to work together in a pact that could alter the national and Coast politics.

At the same time, Joho said he was ready to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta adding that the head of state was welcome to tour Mombasa and coast regime.

Gideon who is also the KANU party leader said he flew to Mombasa to meet the governor and start building bridges towards national unity in the spirit of the March handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The Senator termed governor Joho as an “extremely important person” in the politics of the Coast region and that he would work closely with him.

Moi said he would team up with Joho to walk towards national unity, adding that the focus in the country should now be bettering the lives of Kenyans.

“I thank Governor Joho for the warm welcome. Our coming here is all about building bridges and walk the talk. Let’s focus on bettering the lives of our people,” he said.

He added: “The Governor is an important person in the politics of this region. I am committed to having a united, peaceful and prosperous country.” He promised to return to Mombasa soon and probably have an Iftar with governor Joho.

Governor Joho hosted Senator Gideon ahead of Mr Odinga’s scheduled visit to Mombasa tomorrow. Raila is expected to attend an Iftar at Serani sports grounds in Mombasa, according to officials in the governor’s office.

He said Senator Gideon came to Mombasa to engage him and his team on how work together to foster unity, fighting corruption and the employment of the young people, adding that the visit would not be taken for granted.

He welcomed efforts to build bridges in the country and unity to achieve national cohesion, adding that the Coast region will consolidate quickly and walk the journey with the rest of Kenya.

“There is the important issue of cohesion and we will continue to with the conversion. We thank Gideon Moi for the visit and we will not take it for granted,” said Joho.

Joho who was in recent past one of the fiercest critics of the Jubilee government said he was willing to build bridges with focus to improve the lives of Kenyans.

He was accompanied by Tiaty MP William Kamket, Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed, Kanu nominated Senator Ms Abshiro Halake and Kanu national organizing secretary Mr Abdalla Bafadhil among others.

Also present were Mombasa deputy governor William Kingi, Mombasa senator Mohamed Faki, county women MP Aisha Hussein, Rabai William Kamoti and his Changamwe counterpart Omar Mwinyi.