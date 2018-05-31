Kakamega locals disrupt public hearing on budget estimates

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:17 GMT +3

Butsotso South MCA Walter Andati (wearing jacket) with some of the residents on Tuesday. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Residents of Matungu, Mumias West and Butere sub-counties yesterday disrupted public hearing meetings on budget estimates.

In Mumias West, the hearing at the town hall on Tuesday ended prematurely as participants demanded to know why they were being denied an opportunity to participate.

ALSO READ: County to migrate to cashless system

Those who turned up were mainly from civil society and included some local residents.

The meeting led by Veronica Mang’eni, a clerk from the county assembly, and Butsotso South MCA Walter Andati, ended the session prematurely after participants demanded to know whether the sittings were legal.

Police stepped in to calm participants who also demanded to know why they were signing an attendance list when there was no facilitation fee.

In Butere, the session scheduled to start by 9am did not kick off until late in the evening.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

And in Matungu, only one ward administrator was present. Residents were angered by the absence of some assembly budget committee members.

“How can we have the executive that made the same draft they want us to interrogate moderating the hearing?" posed Edward Orembo of Matungu.

Residents also complained of lack of proper arrangements for the sitting.

“Here in Matungu we didn’t even have chairs to sit on, so we remained standing, and no one gave us back our fare,” said Mr Orembo.

ALSO READ: Governor orders closure of office run by State

Residents also claimed that a preview of the budget estimates showed it didn’t have initial input from the County Integrated Development Plan hearings from last year.

“They came here during the first CIDP hearing and we gave our views but looking at the draft they have just given us, (the proposals made) are not included,” said Boniface Okwiri, a resident of Matungu.

Residents were also angered by the budgetary estimates after it emerged that there were no allocations for ward development and bursary funds.

In previous years, the county allocated Sh120 million in total, with every ward receiving Sh2 million.