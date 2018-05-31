Parents protest after pupils sexually abused Next Story
Teachers’ shocker as KCPE, KCSE nears

By Augustine Oduor | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia [BEVERLYNE MUSILI, STANDARD]

In summary

  • Schools involved in irregularities will be closed down, says CS
  • TSC says 60 tutors have already been interdicted and could be dismissed if they are found culpable

At least 60 teachers have been interdicted over irregularities in last year’s national primary and secondary school examinations.

Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia said the teachers facing disciplinary action were supervisors, invigilators and school heads.

This means affected teachers may be de-registered from the teaching service if the ongoing disciplinary process seals their fate.

“We are going through the disciplinary process and once complete, we shall take action, including dismissal,” said Macharia. 

She said the pressure to steal exams is so immense that some students in a school in West Pokot County protested the transfer of their principal because he facilitated cheating.

“The students said the current principal has denied them 'oxygen'. We want to find out what type of oxygen this is,” said Ms Macharia.

Macharia said any teacher engaging in any form of malpractice would be punished.

This came as authorities issued a warning to supervisors of this year's examinations.

The details emerged yesterday during the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) stakeholders briefing on its preparedness for examinations.

Education CS Amina Mohammed cautioned teachers and students against abetting cheating, saying those implicated would be punished.

Amina said: "Investigations have shown that irregularities during last year’s examinations arose because of a few unprofessional teachers and exam officials.

"They colluded with students to sneak materials into examination rooms. The ministry will close down any school found to engage in any form of cheating. Culprits will also face the full force of the law.”  

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang said some teachers were already under watch.

Stakeholders were, however, shocked to hear some teachers stole examination papers and sneaked wrong answers to students.

Knec chairnam George Magoha said some 302 students had similar answers, all of which were wrong.

“How can so many students sitting examinations in 20 different rooms provide the same answers and all are wrong?” posed Prof Magoha.

