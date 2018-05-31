NASA co-principals claim ‘graft lords’ spared

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 00:19 GMT +3

Opposition leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetang'ula. [Photo: Courtesy]

In summary They also say more scandal in the offing at health ministry

The leaders want those in positions of influence paraded in court with watertight evidence to convict them

Opposition leaders have dismissed the ongoing purge on corruption, saying it is cosmetic and targets only ‘small fish’, as 16 foreign diplomats backed the war.

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula claimed the graft purge had spared powerful figures.

“This is not the time to hoodwink Kenyans by going for small fish. The time is ripe to nab all those behind the veil of power who are the real lords of corruption. And it is the President who can bring the curtain down on the real culprits,” said the Opposition leaders.

“We NASA principals note with concern the shocking escalation of pillage and plunder of public coffers abetted by the Jubilee regime,” they said in a statement.

The NASA chiefs said they would take the Government seriously only when those in positions of influence in and outside Government were paraded in court with watertight evidence to convict, not the current charade involving only proxies.

“Like a cancer, corruption has spread to all our core sectors and appears the main business being pursued under Jubilee. Kenyans’ hopes and dreams are being shattered as the Jubilee regime has turned institutions into cash cows for the anointed few,” they said.

“You turn the pages of Kenya Power, Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Ports Authority and all you get is a festival of plunder.”

Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula said if the war on graft was to be taken seriously, President Uhuru Kenyatta should go for members of his inner circle, who are allegedly the masterminds of the sleaze.

Issuing the first joint statement without including Raila Odinga, they claimed another scandal was in the offing at the Ministry of Health.

“Speaking of which, counties are under a heavy burden of hired medical equipment procured by the Jubilee regime under unclear terms, and whose running costs keep escalating,” they said.

In another statement, 16 envoys drawn from Europe and the United States said they welcomed the President’s statements and actions to address corruption as well as the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions and Director of Criminal Investigations to charge suspects linked to the fraud at the National Youth Service.

The diplomats led by Robert Godec (US) and Nic Hailey (UK) urged the Judiciary to take swift action, consistent with the rule of law, to ensure fair trials and justice.

“When there is evidence of corruption, those responsible should be prosecuted regardless of political party, social stature or personal connections. Individuals or organisations found guilty of stealing should be held accountable,” they said.