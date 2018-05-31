Bloggers, cattle blamed for fights in Tana River

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

Security officials meet community leaders to seek solutions. Leaders say social media, pastoralists guilty of stirring conflict. [Courtesy]

Indiscriminate use of social media and influx of livestock from neighbouring counties have been blamed for fanning conflict.

A two-day workshop held in Hola town yesterday to counter terrorism and extremism listed rise in number of bloggers, whose sole aim was discrediting elected leaders, as a contributor to unrest in the region.

ALSO READ: Why DPP Haji wants blogger Nyakundi’s case dropped

Speaking during the workshop attended by security officers and members of civil society groups, Tana River Speaker Justin Nkaduda appealed to security organs to clamp down on those using social media to soil the names of their adversaries.

“I wonder what the bloggers are benefiting from by writing negative stories about their county... the same one they live in. I am appealing to security officials to intervene or else these messages will bring massive conflict in Tana River,” he said.

Nkaduda also said the influx of herders from neighbouring counties had bred anxiety and raised tensions among the local pastoral communities. He warned that extremists could easily hide among the pastoralists and launch attacks under the pretext of searching for grazing land.

Nkaduda revealed that a grazing Bill had been tabled in the assembly, which would outlaw trespassing.

Woman Representative Rehema Hassan also voiced her concern over ongoing security threats along the Tana River-Garissa borders.

County commissioner Oningoi ole Sosio appealed to parents to ensure their children did not join the outlawed Al Shabaab militia, warning of dire consequences if residents were found to be complicit in the recruitment.

He warned those inciting communities to violence that the Government had passed the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018 which advocated stiff fines and jail time for anybody found guilty of contravening the law.

ALSO READ: Cattle rustlers kill couple in night attack