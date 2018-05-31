Carry your own cross, Uhuru tells the corrupt

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 00:18 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned public officers against engaging in graft.

Uhuru said time had come for everyone to carry their own cross and return ill-gotten wealth.

He said the era of hiding behind the community when caught looting public coffers was long.

“You stole alone so carry your own cross. When you were stealing you did not involve your community. There will be no mercy for the thieves. Their days are numbered. If you are a thief, you will be caught, prosecuted and jailed,” said the President.

Uhuru said the Government would spare no efforts in the recovery of resources stolen from Kenyans through corrupt schemes.

He said all recovered resources and monies would be re-directed to their original purposes.

Reaffirming his message on corruption, the President said all culprits would be prosecuted and jailed.

While presiding over the issuance of 50,000 title deeds at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi yesterday, the President revisited the ‘handshake’ with his political nemesis Raila Odinga.

He dismissed critics of the ‘handshake, saying he was only interested in uniting the country, and ensuring that peace prevailed.

Taking a direct jibe at those against the ‘handshake’, the President asserted that he won’t be intimidated by anyone.

He stated: “I have only four years to focus and make Kenya more prosperous.”

“There are those criticising me for meeting Raila. Raila is a Kenyan and I have the right to meet any leader who stands for the unity and prosperity of this country.

“Let us come together. Let’s join hands. Let’s understand that the future belongs to us,” said the Head of State.

“I cannot be intimidated by anyone. Do I look like someone who can be intimidated? wacheni hiyo porojo na upuuzi’ (stop this gossip and nonsense),” he added.

On the issue of land in the vast Embakasi, the President directed the Ministry of Lands, in collaboration with the county government, to resolve issues surrounding the Embakasi Ranching Company within three months.

The function was attended by Deputy President William Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko.